Watch
Sports

Actions

Chiefs reach deal for backup QB Chad Henne

Chad Henne vs Browns
Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne scrambles up field during the second half of an NFL divisional round football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Chad Henne vs Browns
Posted at 12:22 PM, Mar 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-16 13:31:49-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kanas City Chiefs' QB room won't look much different in 2022.

Backup quarterback Chad Henne will return to the team for a fifth season behind starter Patrick Mahomes, sources confirmed Wednesday to KSHB 41 Sports.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo was first to report Henne’s deal, which Garafolo says is for one year at $2 million.

Henne’s time so far in Kansas City was highlighted with his late-game performance in an AFC Divisional Round win against the Cleveland Browns during the 2020 season after Mahomes left the game due to injury.

Henne completed a key fourth-down pass to Tyreek Hill, which iced the win and helped the Chiefs return to a second straight Super Bowl.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Click to nominate an excellent educator!