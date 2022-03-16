Chiefs reach deal for backup QB Chad Henne

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kanas City Chiefs' QB room won't look much different in 2022.

Backup quarterback Chad Henne will return to the team for a fifth season behind starter Patrick Mahomes, sources confirmed Wednesday to KSHB 41 Sports.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo was first to report Henne’s deal, which Garafolo says is for one year at $2 million.

Henne’s time so far in Kansas City was highlighted with his late-game performance in an AFC Divisional Round win against the Cleveland Browns during the 2020 season after Mahomes left the game due to injury.

Henne completed a key fourth-down pass to Tyreek Hill, which iced the win and helped the Chiefs return to a second straight Super Bowl.

