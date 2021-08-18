Chiefs ready to be back in KC after last practice of 2021 training camp

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the 2021 Kansas City Chiefs training camp comes to a close, players said they were appreciative of the opportunity to connect with their teammates — an opportunity they didn't have last year due to COVID-19.

The Chiefs' 2020 training camp took place in Kansas City last year, so the players didn't have to travel to St. Joseph, Missouri, and live in the Missouri Western State University dorms like they did this year.

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones said it was a great opportunity to truly bond with his teammates.

"I think it was great for us to build that chemistry amongst the locker room and also on the field," Jones said. "When you have to spend 17 to 18 days together, you find out a lot about each other."

Even though Jones was glad to be back at MWSU for training camp, he said he's definitely ready to go home.

"I think St. Joe has been amazing to us, but I think it's about time for my house," Jones said. "I think it is about time for us to get back to KC."

Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. was also glad to be returning to a normal NFL season with organized team activities and training camp, but said he's ready to go.

"I'm definitely ready to get back to my dog," Gay said about his cane corso, a type of mastiff.

As the team heads back to Kansas City, Chiefs coach Andy Reid said he wants his players to be safe as COVID-19 cases increase in the metro.

"Even though we've had shots, you want them to be cautious with what they do," Reid said. "They've still got to live their life, but be smart."