Chiefs receive locker room upgrade fitting of Super Bowl champs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With the new 2021 NFL season comes a fresh, renovated locker room for the Kansas City Chiefs.

On Thursday, Chiefs CEO and Chairman Clark Hunt presented the updated locker room to players.

It came on the same day the team and GEHA (Government Employees Health Association, Inc.) unveil new signage inside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was impressed by the new lockers and said, “These things are sweet.”

The Chiefs play their final preseason game on Friday at home and it will air on KSHB 41.

The first game of the Chiefs' regular season will also be at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 12 against the Cleveland Browns.