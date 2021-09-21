Chiefs Red Friday flag sales raise over $900,000

Part of Kansas City's Red Friday tradition for Chiefs football games includes buying flags — but it's not just about fanfare.

Proceeds from the flag sales go to Ronald McDonald House locations across the metro. This year, the proceeds totaled over $900,000, according to a release from the Chiefs.

This will be the eighth year of the partnership between the Chiefs and McDonald's, whose house charities support health initiatives for children. The sales this year are the second highest since the tradition began.

"Over the past nine years, Red Friday sales have raised $3.7 million to help RMHC-KC continue its mission of keeping families close in times of sickness and need," the release stated.

Springfield was also included in the event, for the fifth consecutive year. The Ozarks and Topeka also have locations that sell the flags.

“The power of Chiefs Kingdom is so inspiring – it helps us see that when we unite as a city, we can make a big difference to families with seriously ill children, $5 at a time,” Tami Greenberg, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City, said.

For the fifth year, Chiefs flags were not only available in area McDonald's and Hy-Vees, but could also be purchased online.

“Red Friday continues to demonstrate the kindness and giving spirit of Chiefs Kingdom locally and across the globe,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said.