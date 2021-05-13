Watch
Sports

Actions

Chiefs release full 2021-22 regular season schedule

items.[0].image.alt
Charlie Riedel/AP
Players warm up on the Arrowhead Stadium field before an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Chargers Chiefs Football
Posted at 7:00 PM, May 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-12 20:00:01-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs 2021-22 schedule has officially been released.

This is the first season in which teams will play a 17-game regular season and a three-game preseason.

The Chiefs will kick off the season on Sept. 12 against the Cleveland Browns at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The game is set for 3:25 p.m.

Here’s a look at the entire schedule:

  • Week 1: BROWNS - Sunday, Sept. 12 - 3:25 p.m.
  • Week 2: at Ravens - Sunday, Sept. 19 - 7:20 p.m. (41 Action News)
  • Week 3: CHARGERS - Sunday, Sept. 26 - 12 p.m.
  • Week 4: at Eagles - Sunday, Oct. 3 - 12 p.m.
  • Week 5: BILLS - Sunday, Oct. 10 - 7:20 p.m. (41 Action News)
  • Week 6: at Washington - Oct. 17 - 12 p.m.
  • Week 7: at Titans - Oct. 24 - 12 p.m.
  • Week 8: GIANTS - Nov. 1 - 7:15 p.m. MNF
  • Week 9: PACKERS - Nov. 7 - 3:25 p.m.
  • Week 10: at Raiders - Nov. 14 - 7:20 p.m. (41 Action News)
  • Week 11: COWBOYS - Nov. 21 - 3:25 p.m.
  • Week 12: BYE
  • Week 13: BRONCOS - Dec. 5 - Noon
  • Week 14: RAIDERS - Dec. 12 - Noon
  • Week 15: at Chargers- Dec. 16 - 7:20 p.m. (TNF)
  • Week 16: STEELERS - Dec. 26 - 3:25 p.m.
  • Week 17: at Bengals - Jan. 2 - Noon
  • Week 18: at Broncos - Jan. 9 - 3:25 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Shining a spotlight on the 2021 graduates!