Chiefs release full 2021-22 regular season schedule

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs 2021-22 schedule has officially been released.

This is the first season in which teams will play a 17-game regular season and a three-game preseason.

The Chiefs will kick off the season on Sept. 12 against the Cleveland Browns at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The game is set for 3:25 p.m.

Here’s a look at the entire schedule:

Week 1: BROWNS - Sunday, Sept. 12 - 3:25 p.m.

Week 2: at Ravens - Sunday, Sept. 19 - 7:20 p.m. (41 Action News)

Week 3: CHARGERS - Sunday, Sept. 26 - 12 p.m.

Week 4: at Eagles - Sunday, Oct. 3 - 12 p.m.

Week 5: BILLS - Sunday, Oct. 10 - 7:20 p.m. (41 Action News)

Week 6: at Washington - Oct. 17 - 12 p.m.

Week 7: at Titans - Oct. 24 - 12 p.m.

Week 8: GIANTS - Nov. 1 - 7:15 p.m. MNF

Week 9: PACKERS - Nov. 7 - 3:25 p.m.

Week 10: at Raiders - Nov. 14 - 7:20 p.m. (41 Action News)

Week 11: COWBOYS - Nov. 21 - 3:25 p.m.

Week 12: BYE

Week 13: BRONCOS - Dec. 5 - Noon

Week 14: RAIDERS - Dec. 12 - Noon

Week 15: at Chargers- Dec. 16 - 7:20 p.m. (TNF)

Week 16: STEELERS - Dec. 26 - 3:25 p.m.

Week 17: at Bengals - Jan. 2 - Noon

Week 18: at Broncos - Jan. 9 - 3:25 p.m.