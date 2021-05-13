Chiefs release full 2021-22 regular season schedule

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs 2021-22 schedule has officially been released.
This is the first season in which teams will play a 17-game regular season and a three-game preseason.
The Chiefs will kick off the season on Sept. 12 against the Cleveland Browns at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The game is set for 3:25 p.m.
Here’s a look at the entire schedule:
- Week 1: BROWNS - Sunday, Sept. 12 - 3:25 p.m.
- Week 2: at Ravens - Sunday, Sept. 19 - 7:20 p.m. (41 Action News)
- Week 3: CHARGERS - Sunday, Sept. 26 - 12 p.m.
- Week 4: at Eagles - Sunday, Oct. 3 - 12 p.m.
- Week 5: BILLS - Sunday, Oct. 10 - 7:20 p.m. (41 Action News)
- Week 6: at Washington - Oct. 17 - 12 p.m.
- Week 7: at Titans - Oct. 24 - 12 p.m.
- Week 8: GIANTS - Nov. 1 - 7:15 p.m. MNF
- Week 9: PACKERS - Nov. 7 - 3:25 p.m.
- Week 10: at Raiders - Nov. 14 - 7:20 p.m. (41 Action News)
- Week 11: COWBOYS - Nov. 21 - 3:25 p.m.
- Week 12: BYE
- Week 13: BRONCOS - Dec. 5 - Noon
- Week 14: RAIDERS - Dec. 12 - Noon
- Week 15: at Chargers- Dec. 16 - 7:20 p.m. (TNF)
- Week 16: STEELERS - Dec. 26 - 3:25 p.m.
- Week 17: at Bengals - Jan. 2 - Noon
- Week 18: at Broncos - Jan. 9 - 3:25 p.m.
Time to open the Schedule Release pack! pic.twitter.com/Gsr8JZua2m— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 12, 2021