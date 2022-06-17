Chiefs release Training Camp schedule; open practices start July 28

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will open up their 2022 Training Camp the last week in July at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri.

The team announced the first day open to the general public will be Thursday, July 28.

Practice on most days is set for 9:15 a.m., with different position groups signing autographs on various days.

The team will wrap up training camp with an 8:15 a.m. practice on Wednesday, Aug. 18.

The complete Chiefs training camp schedule is available on the team’s website .

