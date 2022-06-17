Watch
Chiefs release Training Camp schedule; open practices start July 28

Chiefs training camp 2021
Megan Strickland
Kansas City Chiefs season ticket holders attend the first official day of Chiefs training camp for the 2021 season on July 28, 2021.
Posted at 1:15 PM, Jun 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-17 14:15:36-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will open up their 2022 Training Camp the last week in July at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri.

The team announced the first day open to the general public will be Thursday, July 28.

Practice on most days is set for 9:15 a.m., with different position groups signing autographs on various days.

The team will wrap up training camp with an 8:15 a.m. practice on Wednesday, Aug. 18.

The complete Chiefs training camp schedule is available on the team’s website.

