Chiefs right guard Laurent D. Tardif wins Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian of the Year award

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, is being honored for his efforts in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

The team announced Saturday night that Duvernay-Tardif was awarded the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian of the Year award.

Congratulations to @LaurentDTardif for being this year’s recipient of the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian of the Year! pic.twitter.com/Fkgyxdu97j — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) July 11, 2021

Last July, he was the first player in the National Football League to opt of the 2020 season.

Instead of hitting the field, he spent the year working at a long-term care facility in Canada where he assisted in the fight against COVID-19.

Each year the award is given to an athlete "whose continuous, demonstrated leadership has created a measured positive impact on their community through sports."

