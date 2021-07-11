Watch
Chiefs right guard Laurent D. Tardif wins Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian of the Year award

Kansas City Chiefs offensive guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (76) blocks San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Kansas City Chiefs won 31-20.
Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, DeForest Buckner
Posted at 9:28 PM, Jul 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-10 22:31:26-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, is being honored for his efforts in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

The team announced Saturday night that Duvernay-Tardif was awarded the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian of the Year award.

Last July, he was the first player in the National Football League to opt of the 2020 season.

Instead of hitting the field, he spent the year working at a long-term care facility in Canada where he assisted in the fight against COVID-19.

Each year the award is given to an athlete "whose continuous, demonstrated leadership has created a measured positive impact on their community through sports."

