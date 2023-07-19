Chiefs rookie receiver finds edge during downtime

SAINT JOSEPH, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs second-round wide receiver Rashee Rice saw plentiful reps on the first day of rookie training camp.

“We were a little short, as far as the receiver group," Rice said. "We had about five receivers, so as expected, we are going to get tired."

The rookie receiver was joined by Kekoa Crawford, Jerrion Ealy, Ty Fryfogle, Cornell Powell and Nikko Remigio for the first day of drills.

Friday afternoon, the receiver room will be joined by the seven additional veterans.

Rice said Wednesday he cut his weight from 215 pounds during organized team activities to 200 pounds ahead of camp. Part of the drop came from his work with Shane Buechele in Texas.

The SMU alums worked together, using some of their own versions of the two-minute drill to maintain and improve conditioning ahead of training camp while Rice learned more about Kansas City's offense.

“He just kind of taught me about what was going through Pat’s mind as far as me running a play," Rice said. “And what he is looking at as far as how the defense is moving and where he would want me to be on certain plays.”

Rice plans to continue his preparation with Buechele while at training camp.

“Every day, I’m going to be meeting with Shane in his dorm to go over plays before the next day,” he said.

The Chiefs will continue this portion of training camp with practices on Thursday and Friday before the veterans arrive on report day (July 23).

KC's defending Super Bowl champions will have their first collective training camp practice at 9:15 a.m. Sunday, which will be open to the public.

