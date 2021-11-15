Chiefs rout Raiders to surge in 1st place in AFC West

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Early in the fourth quarter, the Kansas City Chiefs were already in control Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

But it’s been a while since the Chiefs really flexed and reminded the NFL and its fans exactly who the two-time reigning AFC champs are.

Three plays after a glorious Tommy Townsend bullet on a fake punt kept the drive alive, quarterback Patrick Mahomes escaped a collapsing pocket and raced downfield before spotting running back Darrel Williams one-on-one downfield.

Inches before dragging his right foot across the line of scrimmage, Mahomes lofted the ball toward the goal line where Williams outmaneuvered and outleapt safety Jonathan Abrams for a 38-yard touchdown.

The rout officially was on as the Chiefs rolled to a 41-14 victory, their third straight.

The victory moved Kansas City alone into first place in the AFC West as every other team in the division lost in Week 10.

The Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos lost at home to Minnesota and Philadelphia, respectively.

The Chiefs (6-4) are now a half-game ahead of the Raiders and Chargers, who are both 5-4, and a game in front of the Broncos (5-5) with one game remaining — versus the Cowboys next Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium — before the bye week.

Reports of the demise of the Kansas City Chiefs’ high-octane offense may have been premature.

After averaging only 12 points per game in the last three weeks, the Chiefs got things cranked up on Sunday Night Football, totaling 516 yards

Meanwhile, Kansas City’s defense sparkled again with two second-half turnovers, which helped limit Las Vegas to 299 total yards in the blowout.

The Chiefs stormed to a 17-7 halftime lead and it seemed like a dogfight might be in store when the Raiders opened the second half with a quick touchdown blitz, cutting the lead to three points.

Kansas City scored the next 24 points in serving notice that the AFC West still runs through One Arrowhead Drive.

Mahomes finished 35 of 50 for 406 yards with five touchdowns.

It was his sixth career 400-yard game and fifth career game with at least five TD tosses. He now has three games with both 400 yards and five touchdowns, which is tied with Peyton Manning, Dan Marino and Joe Montana for the most such games in NFL history, according to ESPN.

Tonight marked Patrick Mahomes' 3rd career game with 400 passing yards and 5 passing TD. That ties Peyton Manning, Dan Marino and Joe Montana for the most such games in NFL history. pic.twitter.com/KpyHiJnjMj — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 15, 2021

Mahomes threw two first-half touchdowns to Tyreek Hill, found rookie tight end Noah Gray for his first career receiving score in the third quarter, and added explosive TDs to Williams and wide receiver Byron Pringle in the fourth quarter.

The struggles for the Chiefs’ offense have been numerous and well-documented this season — turnovers, drops, penalties, pass-protection issues, impatience by Mahomes.

Things have been out of sync, but things clicked at the perfect time to decimate Las Vegas.

Kansas City’s first three touchdown drives all took at least 10 plays, including a 13-yard drive that chewed up 82 yards and eroded most of the third quarter.

The Chiefs, sporting their white-on-white uniforms for the first time in three seasons, led 17-7 at halftime, but the Raiders seized momentum on Harrison Butker’s missed field goal to close the first half and a quick touchdown drive to start the second half.

Mahomes and Kansas City answered then never glanced back. His 1-yard, fourth-down TD to Gray provided breathing room and the defense took over from there.

Cornerback Rashad Fenton poked the ball away from newly acquired DeSean Jackson, who had just hauled in a 40-yard bomb and safety Tyrann Mathieu scooped up the fumble.

Butker drilled a 35-yard field goal on the ensuing drive.

Safety Daniel Sorenson, who early-season struggles became a lightning rod for the defense’s poor play, intercepted Derek Carr to set up the drive that featured Townsend’s 16-yard fake-punt strike to Marcus Kemp and the brilliant Mahomes-to-Williams bomb.

Suddenly, everything felt right in Chiefs Kingdom again.

Williams finished with 144 yards from scrimmage, including nine receptions for 101 yards and 43 yards rushing.

Tight end Travis Kelce matched his season-high with eight catches for a season-best 119 yards, while Hill had seven catches for 83 yards with two scores.

The Chiefs’ offense seemed to be sputtering on diesel fuel the last few weeks, but it got loaded up with high-octane premium unleaded for the clash with the Raiders.

After a three-and-out to open the game, Kansas City scored on three straight possessions, including a pair of touchdowns from Patrick Mahomes to Tyreek Hill.

The first Mahomes-to-Hill score — an 8-yard TD in the first quarter — made it 7-0.

Las Vegas answered after punter AJ Cole knocked the ball free from cornerback Mike Hughes, who took over for Mecole Hardman Jr. as Kansas City’s punt returner.

The special-teams gaffe led to a five-play, 50-yard touchdown drive.

Derrk Carr found Hunter Renfroe for a 6-yard score to even things up, but the Chiefs kept the pedal down.Harrison Butker put Kansas City back in front with a 40-yard field on the ensuing drive before Hill’s second touchdown — a wide-open, 1-yard flick over the top — pushed the lead to 17-7.

With the Chiefs’ defense bottling up the Raiders, Mahomes and company got one more chance, but Butker pulled a 46-yard field goal try wide left.