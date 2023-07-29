Chiefs RT Jawaan Taylor embracing change with move to Kansas City

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs held the team's second padded practice on Saturday, but it was interrupted by strong storms that passed through St. Joseph, Missouri.

Just after 10 a.m., the team moved practice indoors, which is closed to the public, forcing thousands of fans to their cars and back on the road.

The Chiefs' newest right tackle, Jawaan Taylor, is still adjusting to the weather in the Midwest. Taylor, who has played his high school, college and professional career in Florida until joining the Chiefs this off-season, said he is looking forward to the four seasons.

"I know they get all four seasons here, so you know, I'm excited about that, try something new and just be in a different climate for once," said Taylor.

Taylor isn't only having to adjust to the weather, but an Andy Reid training camp too. Taylor said he heard Coach Reid's camps are tough.

"Yeah, I heard about it, I heard it was hard, one of the hardest in the NFL, so I just knew on my little break to definitely get in shape," said Taylor. "That's what I did, I worked out every day and just got ready to go."

With the Chiefs staying on the campus of Missouri Western State University throughout training camp, it's the first time in years Taylor has been in a college dorm room, but he's adjusting.

"It's pretty cool. It's different, but I've been just loving it, love being here and trying something new," said Taylor.

—