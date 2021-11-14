Chiefs RT Mike Remmers heads to injured reserve

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs placed right tackle Mike Remmers on injured reserve Saturday evening, according to league transactions.

Remmers was listed with a knee injury during the Week 8 injury report and has been inactive the past two games.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid declared both right tackles Lucas Niang and Remmers out for Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday.

Niang suffered a rib injury during the first quarter of the Green Bay Packers game last Sunday. Offensive lineman Andrew Wylie filled in the rest of the game.

Kansas City now has an open roster spot for the potential pending returns of offensive lineman Kyle Long and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Both players were designated to return to practice this week.

The team has a three-week window to activate them to the roster or lose them for the season.

Long had been on the physically unable to perform list since sustaining a leg injury during organized team activities in June.

Edwards-Helaire sustained a reported MCL sprain during the Chiefs' 38-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Oct. 10.

You can watch the Chiefs take on the Raiders at 7:20 p.m. on KSHB 41. Our pregame show starts at 5:00 p.m. Stick around for our post-game show immediately following the game.