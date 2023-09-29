Chiefs rule LB Bolton, CB Watson out for Sunday night against Jets

The Kansas City Chiefs will be without two defenders for Sunday night’s game against the New York Jets.

The team announced Friday that linebacker Nick Bolton will miss his second straight game Sunday as he battles an ankle injury. Bolton did not participate in any of the team’s practices this week.

Cornerback Jaylen Watson will also miss Sunday’s came as he recovers from a shoulder injury.

After missing practice all week, Chiefs tight end Noah Gray was a full participant in Friday’s practice. The only Chiefs players who were limited in Friday’s practice were defensive lineman Chris Jones (groin) and wide receiver Kadarius Toney (toe).

The Chiefs (2-1) are set to travel to New York to take on the Jets (1-2) on Sunday Night Football at Metlife Stadium. You can watch KSHB 41’s pregame coverage starting at 5 p.m.

Stick around for NBC’s Football Night in America at 6 p.m. Kickoff is set for 7:20 p.m. on KSHB 41.

