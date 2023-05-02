Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon reportedly re-signs with Chiefs

Watch Now
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly re-signed running back Jerick McKinnon, according to NFL Insider Field Yates.

Yates announced the news on social media Tuesday, after news broke Monday that McKinnon was expected to re-sign.

When asked by reporters if the team would be re-signing McKinnon in a news conference Monday, Kansas City Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach said it was possible moves could be made with the RB soon.

“Obviously, we have a longstanding relationship with Jerick and we’ve had communication, so I wouldn’t be surprised if something got done with him soon,” Veach said.

McKinnon totaled 803 yards from scrimmage last season, and led running backs in the NFL with nine receiving touchdowns.


