Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon reportedly re-signs with Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly re-signed running back Jerick McKinnon, according to NFL Insider Field Yates.

Yates announced the news on social media Tuesday, after news broke Monday that McKinnon was expected to re-sign.

The Chiefs have officially re-signed RB Jerick McKinnon today, per source.



McKinnon played an integral role for the Super Bowl champs last year, leading the team with 9 TD catches and was named a team captain during the playoffs. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 2, 2023

When asked by reporters if the team would be re-signing McKinnon in a news conference Monday, Kansas City Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach said it was possible moves could be made with the RB soon.

“Obviously, we have a longstanding relationship with Jerick and we’ve had communication, so I wouldn’t be surprised if something got done with him soon,” Veach said.

McKinnon totaled 803 yards from scrimmage last season, and led running backs in the NFL with nine receiving touchdowns.

—

