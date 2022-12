KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs announced Thursday that safety Deon Bush and defensive end Mike Danna are questionable to play against the Seattle Seahawks on Christmas Eve due to illness.

Defensive tackle Khalen Saunders is doubtful due to illness as well.

Tight end Jody Fortson will not play Saturday as he is still recovering from an elbow injury that he suffered last Sunday against the Houston Texans.

