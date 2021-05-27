Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu discusses future with team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Other than rebuilding the offensive line, safety Tyrann Mathieu's future with the Chiefs has been among the bigger offseason storylines.

Kansas City and Mathieu, who is entering the final year of a three-year deal with the team, were expected to discuss a contract extension.

In a now-deleted tweet, Mathieu, an All-Pro in his first two seasons in Kansas City, expressed doubt about the possibility of working out a long-term contract with the Chiefs.

During a press briefing Thursday as Organized Team Activities get underway, Mathieu encouraged fans to "not put too much emphasis" on the tweet.

"First off, I delete a lot of tweets," Mathieu said. "But if I'm people, if I'm a fan, I wouldn't put too much emphasis on that. I think people that know me, they know where my heart is at."

When asked if he was optimistic that a long-term contract was on the horizon still, he equivocated.

"I think I'm a fairly optimistic guy" Mathieu said. "I try my best to look at the bright side of the window. But this is my third franchise, so I understand the business. I'm grown enough to understand, so (I'll) just kinda let god handle everything else."