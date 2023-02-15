Watch Now
Chiefs ‘sea of red’ poster presale opens at Union Station

Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade
Posted at 6:46 AM, Feb 15, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Union Station is back in 2023 offering pre-orders for what’s become the iconic photography of the city’s championship celebrations.

In 2015, 2020 and now in 2023, Union Station photographer Roy Inman will snap a photo of hundreds of thousands of Kansas Citians from atop Union Station.

The photo looks back at the north lawn of the National World War I Museum and Memorial and the ‘sea of red.’

Fans can pre-order their poster online.

The unframed 12X36 poster will be available for pick up as early as Thursday, Feb. 16.

