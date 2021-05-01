Chiefs select Mizzou LB Nick Bolton with 58th overall pick

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Chiefs stayed in Missouri for the first of their two second-round picks Friday in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Kansas City selected Mizzou linebacker Nick Bolton with the No. 58th overall pick, which the Chiefs received as part of the trade last week with Baltimore for Orlando Brown Jr.

Bolton — a speedy, 5-foot-11, 237-pound tackling machine — was a first-team All-SEC and second-team All-America selection as a junior last fall.

He was a Butkus Award finalist after leading the Tigers with 95 tackles and 7 1/2 sacks.

Bolton projects as a middle linebacker long term, but is blocked from the top of the depth chart by Anthony Hitchens for the time being. The Chiefs expect to use him at outside linebacker in 2021.

"He can play the Mike linebacker position, but he can also play the other position," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said.

It is the second straight year the Chiefs have spent a second-round pick on an athletic linebacker after taking Mississippi State's Willie Gay Jr. in the second round in the 2020 draft.

Bolton is originally from Frisco, Texas.