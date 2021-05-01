Chiefs add Oklahoma C Creed Humphrey with No. 63 overall pick

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs used the second of their two second-round picks in the 2021 NFL Draft to bolster the offensive line Friday.

Kansas City selected Oklahoma center Creed Humphrey, a 6-foot-4 and 302-pound prospect, with the No. 63 overall pick.

"Great feet, great work ethic and then a big man, so he'll create a nice addition to that offensive line," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said.

The Chiefs let the two centers who started last season, Austin Reiter and Daniel Kilgore, walk in free agency.

Former Los Angeles Rams starting center Austin Blythe, who signed a one-year deal with Kansas City in the offseason, probably will start during the 2021 season, but Humphrey could challenge him.

More importantly, Humphrey provides a potential long-term solution on the interior of the offensive line on a roster that needs it.