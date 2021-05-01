Watch
Sports

Actions

Chiefs add Oklahoma C Creed Humphrey with No. 63 overall pick

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Alonzo Adams/AP
Oklahoma offensive lineman Creed Humphrey participates in the school's pro day football workout for NFL scouts, Friday, March 12, 2021, in Norman, Okla.
Oklahoma Pro Day Football
Cotton Bowl Football
Creed Humphrey
Creed Humphrey
Oklahoma TCU Football
Posted at 8:35 PM, Apr 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-30 21:53:38-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs used the second of their two second-round picks in the 2021 NFL Draft to bolster the offensive line Friday.

Kansas City selected Oklahoma center Creed Humphrey, a 6-foot-4 and 302-pound prospect, with the No. 63 overall pick.

"Great feet, great work ethic and then a big man, so he'll create a nice addition to that offensive line," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said.

The Chiefs let the two centers who started last season, Austin Reiter and Daniel Kilgore, walk in free agency.

Former Los Angeles Rams starting center Austin Blythe, who signed a one-year deal with Kansas City in the offseason, probably will start during the 2021 season, but Humphrey could challenge him.

More importantly, Humphrey provides a potential long-term solution on the interior of the offensive line on a roster that needs it.

Humprhrey's selection came five picks after the Chiefs snagged Missouri linebacker Nick Bolton earlier in the second round.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!