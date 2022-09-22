Chiefs senior assistant Matt Nagy explains what it's like working with Patrick Mahomes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs senior offensive assistant and quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy is sharing what it's like to work with a quarterback like Patrick Mahomes.

"He has a gift that not many people have," said Nagy, who returned to the Chiefs after four seasons with the Chicago Bears.

After watching Mahomes from afar for years, Nagy says it's nice to be on the sideline with him.

Nagy shared what he was thinking during the Chiefs' home opener when Mahomes decided to scramble and hit Jerick McKinnon in the end zone with a sidearm strike.

"No, no, no, no... yeah, yeah, yeah — good play," Nagy said describing how he was feeling during the play.

Nagy said that wasn't the first time he felt like that.

"I caught myself several times in training camp doing the 'No, no, no, yes, yes, yes,'" Nagy said."And so the good thing is there are a lot of positive things that happen with him than not."

Nagy credited Mahomes for his dedication and work ethic, saying he always has a good attitude and wants the best for the team.

"We discuss why we have to be careful with the throws across the body or extending plays, and just living to see the next down," he said. "That's hard sometimes because he is wired in such a way that he wants on touchdown on every play."

Nagy said he wants Mahomes to be "Mahomes," crediting the coaching staff for doing a great job in letting the quarterback be himself, while also growing his talents and keeping him safe.

—