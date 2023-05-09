Chiefs single-game, group tickets to go on sale Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Single-game and group tickets for all games at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium will go on sale Friday, the Kansas City Chiefs announced Tuesday.

The public may purchase tickets on the team’s website beginning at 11 a.m. Friday. Season ticket members will have an exclusive online presale one hour earlier.

Continuing the team’s long-standing policy, Jackson County, Missouri, taxpayers will have a presale opportunity to purchase tickets for the 2023 season opener at 8 a.m. Friday. The Jackson County taxpayer presale will only take place online and purchasers must use a credit card with a billing zip code within Jackson County to participate.

Ticket and parking pass delivery for games at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium will be mobile only and the ticket office will not be open for walk-up sales.

All single-game and group tickets for Chiefs home games are subject to availability and dynamic pricing.

Fans can purchase parking during the ticket purchase process or in advance of the game here. Parking passes must be purchased in advance as cash will not be accepted at the toll gates.

The schedules for all 32 NFL teams will be released on Thursday at 7 p.m. on NFL Network, the NFL App, NFL+ and the NFL’s website.

The Chiefs’ opponents for the 2023 season were revealed back in January.

—