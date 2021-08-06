Watch
Chiefs special teams coach Dave Toub glad to be back to a normal preseason schedule

Kansas City Chiefs special teams coach Dave Toub speaks to reporters after Chiefs training camp practice on Friday, August 6, 2021.
Posted at 11:53 AM, Aug 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-06 12:53:29-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are back to a normal preseason schedule with organized team activities, a full training camp and preseason games, and special teams coach Dave Toub is glad to be back to normal.

All of the NFL experienced a strange season last year with no organized team activities and preseason games and a modified training camp because of COVID-19.

Toub said it was especially good for special teams to have preseason games.

"Last year, I mean it was horrible for us on special teams because we couldn't evaluate," Toub said. "We had to release guys last year that we never really knew if they could play or not."

The special teams coach said that preseason games are the only time for the coaches to evaluate the players.

"We don't do anything live out here at practice," Toub said. "We find out if guys can cover, if they can block and tackle at preseason games."

