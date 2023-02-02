Chiefs Super Bowl veterans helping first timers stay focused

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are about to go and play on football's biggest stage, and while the lights may be bright, the veteran players are helping the rookies keep from being blinded.

"Listen, we look forward to the challenge of playing the Eagles," said Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs head coach.

This week isn't much different than another other for the Chiefs.

"You know, just try your best to keep everything the same," said Frank Clark, Chiefs defensive end. "At least that's what I'm doing."

The Chiefs have both rookies and veteran players that have never played in a Super Bowl before.

During Thursday's media availability, Andy Reid had a hard time describing it himself.

"Until you get there, if you haven't been there, it's hard to explain, right. I mean, you tell them, but they have to see it," Reid said.

It's regularly scheduled programming for the Chiefs these next few days before the team jets off to Arizona on Sunday.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is leading the charge when it comes to keeping the first timers on track.

"I think it's just trying to give them a blueprint of how the week goes," Mahomes said. "Obviously, you can see it on the schedule, but I want them to see it from a player's perspective of how much stuff you have to do outside of football and how you can still manage that and get your stuff done the right way."

Super Bowl festivities will ramp up as soon as the Chiefs touchdown in Glendale.

While the Chiefs will soak it all up, they've also got business to take care of — like bringing home the Lombardi Trophy.

"Enjoy it, enjoy the whole entire week, but make sure you're prepared to go out and play your best football," Mahomes said.

