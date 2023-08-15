Chiefs TE Jody Fortson placed on injured reserve for third straight season

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs announced Tuesday they have placed tight end Jody Fortson on injured reserve with an injured shoulder.

Fortson’s designation is the third straight season the promising tight end will spend on injured reserve.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid made the announcement Tuesday morning to reporters at the team’s training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Fortson went on IR in Week 6 of the 2021 season with an Achilles injury. In 2022, he had an elbow injury that forced him on to IR for most of the season, but he was able to return late in the year.

Fortson’s injury leaves the team’s tight end position group with Travis Kelce, Noah Gray, Blake Bell, Matt Bushman, Kendall Blanton and Izaiah Gathings.

