Chiefs TE Jody Fortson serves meals to families at Ronald McDonald House

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As he continues recovering from a season-ending injury , Kansas City Chiefs tight end Jody Fortson spent Tuesday afternoon giving back to the community.

Fortson made an appearance at the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City where he served meals to families.

The tight end first helped unload food from Urban Cafe and then served dinner to the families.

After dinner, Fortson spent time with one lucky Chiefs fan who's battling Leukemia.

Jackson Chris was first diagnosed Leukemia and is set to finish his final treatment at the end of the month.

"It's awesome, I've been a Chiefs since I was a kid," Jeff Hedin, Chris' father said. "And so to watch my son get to play catch with an up and comer, I'll tell you it's great."

