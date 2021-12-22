Watch
Sports

Actions

Chiefs TE Jody Fortson serves meals to families at Ronald McDonald House

Fortson also spent time with fan battling Leukemia
items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Jason Gould/KSHB
Chiefs TE Jody Fortson serves meals to families at Ronald McDonald House
Chiefs TE Jody Fortson serves meals to families at Ronald McDonald House
Posted at 7:36 PM, Dec 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-21 20:38:09-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As he continues recovering from a season-ending injury, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Jody Fortson spent Tuesday afternoon giving back to the community.

Fortson made an appearance at the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City where he served meals to families.

The tight end first helped unload food from Urban Cafe and then served dinner to the families.

After dinner, Fortson spent time with one lucky Chiefs fan who's battling Leukemia.

Jackson Chris was first diagnosed Leukemia and is set to finish his final treatment at the end of the month.

"It's awesome, I've been a Chiefs since I was a kid," Jeff Hedin, Chris' father said. "And so to watch my son get to play catch with an up and comer, I'll tell you it's great."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local Weather Streaming 24/7