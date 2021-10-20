Watch
Kansas City Chiefs TE Jody Fortson undergoes surgery for torn Achilles tendon

Jed Jacobsohn/AP
Kansas City Chiefs' Jody Fortson against the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL preseason football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
Posted at 12:10 PM, Oct 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-20 13:29:06-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Jody Fortson had surgery Wednesday morning after he tore his Achilles tendon during Sunday's win against the Washington Football Team.

Fortson was running a route during the third quarter when he slipped and fell. He was later carted off the field.

The injury is expected to be a season-ending injury.

Still, Chiefs coach Andy Reid said during a press conference Wednesday that he was confident Fortson would bounce back.

"Things happen in this business; he'll be back," Reid said. "He's built a nice foundation for himself, so he got a taste of it. It's just a matter of him getting in and rehabbing and getting himself back."

Fortson, who spent three years on the Chiefs practice squad but earned on a spot on the roster this year, had five catches for 47 yards, including two touchdowns in six games this season.

"He knows he can play now," Reid said. "Not that he didn't know that before, but he's done it."

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (quad), left guard Joe Thuney (hand), linebacker Anthony Hitchens (tricep) will all miss Wednesday's practice as they nurse injuries.

When asked who would call the defense with Hitchens sidelined, he said Ben Niemann, Willie Gay Jr. and rookie Nick Bolton may share the responsibility.

"All three of them can make the calls they need," Reid said.

