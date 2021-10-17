Watch
Chiefs TE Jody Fortson leaves with non-contact injury

Alex Brandon/AP
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Jody Fortson (88) signs autographs as he takes the field during pregame warmups prior to the start of the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Landover, Md.
Posted at 2:27 PM, Oct 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-17 15:27:23-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tight end Jody Fortson has been one of the best feel-good stories of the 2021 season for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Now, he’s sidelined with a non-contact lower leg injury.

Fortson spent three seasons on the Chiefs’ practice squad and changed positions twice before earning a spot on the roster coming out of training camp.

He made a sensational 27-yard catch, climbing the ladder over Washington Football Team safety Landon Collins for a reception down to the 2-yard line to set up Kansas City’s first touchdown.

It was the longest reception of Fortson’s career. He entered the game with four catches for 20 yards, including two touchdowns.

But midway through the third quarter, Fortson stumbled and fell as he tried to start his route from the slot off a snap and had to be carted off the field.

Kansas City already was without Blake Bell (back), who was inactive for the game.

That leaves the Chiefs with only two tight ends, Travis Kelce and rookie Noah Gray.

