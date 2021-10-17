Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill, LG Joe Thuney active vs. Washington

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who missed two practices and was limited Friday with a quad injury, will play against a porous Washington Football Team secondary.

Hill is not among the Chiefs’ inactives in the quest to return to .500 on the season.

Kansas City (2-3), which has lost three of the last four games, is also making several changes to the starting lineup in hopes of finding a spark at Washington (2-3).

As expected, defensive end Chris Jones, cornerback Charvarius Ward and tight end Blake Bell all are inactive for the Washington game.

Jones (wirst), Ward (quad) and Bell (back) didn’t practice all week and were ruled out Friday by Chiefs coach Andy Reid .

Left guard Joe Thuney (broken hand) will play. He suffered the injury early in a loss to the Buffalo Bills but played through it.

He missed two practices this week, but returned as a full participant on Friday.

However, three offensive linemen — guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, center Austin Blythe and tackle Prince Tega Wanogho — round out Kansas City’s inactives.

Here are the Chiefs’ inactives for today’s game against Washington:



CB Charvarius Ward

OL Austin Blythe

OT Prince Tega Wanogho

OG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

TE Blake Bell

DL Chris Jones — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) October 17, 2021

Linebacker Anthony Hitchens (knee), who was questionable for the game, will be available, but might play a somewhat smaller role for Kansas City’s defense.

For Washington, wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who was questionable with a hamstring injury, will play, but fellow receiver Curtis Samuel (groin) is inactive.

Two other key offensive weapons who were questionable — running back Antonio Gibson (shin) and wide receiver Dyami Brown (knee) — also are set to play.

Samuel, wide receiver Sam Sims (hamstring), offensive lineman Sam Cosmi (ankle) and linebacker Jared Norris (shoulder) were ruled out Friday.

Cornerback Coren Elder and tight end Jace Sternberger are Washington’s other inactive players.

