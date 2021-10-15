Hill, Thuney return to practice Friday; Jones, Ward, Bell out for Washington game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will be without at least three players in Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team.

Coach Andy Reid said Friday defensive tackle Chris Jones (wrist), cornerback Charvarius Ward (quad) and tight end Blake Bell (back) will all be out Sunday.

None of the three practiced Wednesday, Thursday or Friday, though Jones and Ward were present Friday.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill (quad) and guard Joe Thuney (hand) returned to practice Friday.

Thuney practiced with a cast on his right hand.

Reid hasn't talked with Thuney personally about the injury, but said it looked like he did well in practice.

Hill was "bouncing around pretty good" at practice, Reid said.

The coach did not say for sure whether Thuney and Hill would appear in Sunday's lineup, though he seemed optimistic about both players' statuses.

He also said Ward and Jones are close to returning.

—