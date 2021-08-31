‘Long road’ lands converted tight end Jody Fortson on Chiefs 53-man roster

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A cut-day casualty in years past, Jody Fortson has a reason to smile Tuesday.
“I put a lot of time into this,” he told reporters via Zoom, relieved to know he finally broke through as a member of the Chiefs 53-man roster. “It was a lot of days that I thought that this wouldn’t come.”
Kansas City is likely to enter the 2021 season with four tight ends on the active roster, even flexing their versatility with a four tight end set during the preseason.
Kansas City had four (!) tight ends in on this play pic.twitter.com/X9hwZqK9Y3— Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) August 28, 2021
“He's earned the right to have made that cut,” Andy Reid said of Fortson. “It's been his attitude all the way through. Just a positive attitude and fighting for a spot. And that's been the one kind of common denominator that's gotten him to this point.”
#FORTSZN 🧑🏾🚀 pic.twitter.com/KgS4dXYyT8— JodyTHEJody (@JodyFortsonJr) August 31, 2021
Fortson impressed in preseason action, snagging six catches for 60 yards in three games, while showing athletic prowess on special teams.
“This is a step in the right direction...but this isn't the dream,” Fortson added. “[This] is just the beginning. I'm just getting started.”