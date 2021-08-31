Watch
‘Long road’ lands converted tight end Jody Fortson on Chiefs 53-man roster

FortSZN is here; KC will carry four tight ends to start 2021
Kansas City Chiefs' Jody Fortson against the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL preseason football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A cut-day casualty in years past, Jody Fortson has a reason to smile Tuesday.

“I put a lot of time into this,” he told reporters via Zoom, relieved to know he finally broke through as a member of the Chiefs 53-man roster. “It was a lot of days that I thought that this wouldn’t come.”

Kansas City is likely to enter the 2021 season with four tight ends on the active roster, even flexing their versatility with a four tight end set during the preseason.

“He's earned the right to have made that cut,” Andy Reid said of Fortson. “It's been his attitude all the way through. Just a positive attitude and fighting for a spot. And that's been the one kind of common denominator that's gotten him to this point.”

Fortson impressed in preseason action, snagging six catches for 60 yards in three games, while showing athletic prowess on special teams.

“This is a step in the right direction...but this isn't the dream,” Fortson added. “[This] is just the beginning. I'm just getting started.”

