Chiefs TE Travis Kelce named AFC offensive player of the week honors

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s continued domination of AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers is now also good for his trophy case.

On Wednesday, Kelce’s performance Sunday night was recognized by winning the AFC Offensive Player of the Week Award.

Kelce caught six balls for 115 yards and three touchdowns Sunday agains the Chargers. The last of his three touchdowns gave the Chiefs a lead late in the fourth quarter and proved the margin in the victory.

It’s the second time in his stellar career that he’s won the award. His first honor came in Week 15 in 2021.

The Chiefs have been well-represented on the offensive player of the week honors in the AFC this season. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has won the award twice in Weeks 1 and 5.

Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson picked up Defensive Player of the Week honors in Week 2.

—