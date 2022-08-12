Chiefs TE Travis Kelce partners with Hy-Vee to release Kelce's Krunch cereal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs fans will be able to purchase a Travis Kelce-themed cereal from Kansas City-area Hy-Vees beginning Saturday.

Kelce partnered with the grocery store chain to release Kelce's Krunch cereal.

Proceeds will benefit the tight end's Eighty-Seven & Running Foundation which prioritizes underserved youth through "mentoring and motivating them to explore and develop their abilities while learning critical life skills," according to the foundation's website.

Hy-Vee expects the limited-edition cereal will raise $18,500.

“As a kid, I grew up looking at my favorite athletes on cereal boxes, so now to have my own in collaboration with Hy-Vee is exciting!” Kelce said in a statement. “... Hy-Vee is an incredible partner, and I am looking forward to bringing more impactful community initiatives to life with them. Let’s go Chiefs Kingdom!”

The cereal will only be available online and through Hy-Vee stores in the Kansas City area.

