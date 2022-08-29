Chiefs TE Travis Kelce, QB Patrick Mahomes land in top 10 of 'NFL Top 100' players list

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce are once again among the best in the NFL, according to its players.

The Kansas City pair once against landed in the top 10 of the NFL Network’s annual "Top 100 Players" list, which is voted on by active players.

Kelce was voted as the no. 10 best player in the NFL, falling fives spots compared to the 2021 season.

Mahomes, who landed the top spot last season, was voted as the no. 8 best player in the league this year.

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones also cracked the list at no. 39.

