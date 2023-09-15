Watch Now
Chiefs’ TE Travis Kelce, RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire questionable against Jags

Ross D. Franklin/AP
Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25), tight end Travis Kelce (87) and defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (99) pause on the field after warming up during an NFL football practice in Tempe, Ariz., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. The Chiefs are scheduled to play against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Posted at 3:26 PM, Sep 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-15 16:26:22-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs released their final injury report Friday heading into their Week 2 game against the Jaguars in Jacksonville.

Tight end Travis Kelce, who missed the team’s Week 1 loss to Detroit with a knee injury, is questionable for Sunday’s game, as is running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who is recovering from an illness that forced him to miss practice on Wednesday and Friday.

Kelce was limited in the team’s Friday practice, as were DT Chris Jones, and CB L’Jarius Sneed.

Jones rejoined the team this week after a contract hold-out. Sneed was listed on the injury report with a knee injury that he’s navigated throughout training camp and the preseason.

The 0-1 Chiefs look to get back to their winning ways against the 1-0 Jaguars in a game between two teams that met in last year’s AFC Divisional Round.

Sunday’s game kicks off at 3:25 p.m. and can be seen on CBS.

