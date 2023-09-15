Chiefs’ TE Travis Kelce, RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire questionable against Jags

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs released their final injury report Friday heading into their Week 2 game against the Jaguars in Jacksonville.

Tight end Travis Kelce, who missed the team’s Week 1 loss to Detroit with a knee injury, is questionable for Sunday’s game, as is running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who is recovering from an illness that forced him to miss practice on Wednesday and Friday.

Kelce was limited in the team’s Friday practice, as were DT Chris Jones, and CB L’Jarius Sneed.

Jones rejoined the team this week after a contract hold-out. Sneed was listed on the injury report with a knee injury that he’s navigated throughout training camp and the preseason.

The 0-1 Chiefs look to get back to their winning ways against the 1-0 Jaguars in a game between two teams that met in last year’s AFC Divisional Round.

Sunday’s game kicks off at 3:25 p.m. and can be seen on CBS.

