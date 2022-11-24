Chiefs to celebrate American Indian Heritage Month Sunday before game against Los Angeles Rams

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Before kicking off against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs will hold several pregame festivities to celebrate American Indian Heritage Month.

During pregame, the Blessing of the Four Directions will be conducted by Chief Alan Fletcher, who represents the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes of Oklahoma.

Chief Gary Batton, who represents the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, will serve as the Drum Honoree.

Kennedy Holmes, the season 15 winner of the "The Voice" will sing the national as American Indian Veterans of Kansas City present the color.

A flyover will be conducted by four Northrop T-38 Talon's who will come from Vance Air Force Base in Edin, Oklahoma.

American Indian Heritage is celebrated every November, and serves to "call attention to the culture, traditions, and achievements of the nation's original inhabitants and of their descendants."

The Chiefs then kickoff against the Rams at 3:25 p.m. at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

