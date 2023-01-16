Watch Now
Chiefs to face Jaguars in Divisional round

Jamie Squire
KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 07: Jordan Lucas #24 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates runs with the ball after intercepting a pass during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Arrowhead Stadium on October 7, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Posted at 10:20 PM, Jan 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-15 23:48:05-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City's Divisional round opponent is set.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are coming to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium to take on the No. 1 Chiefs, who earned the bye week.

While the Jaguars were down 27-0 at one point during Super Wild Card Weekend, Jacksonville clawed its way back to eliminate the Los Angeles Chargers.

From four interceptions to four touchdown passes, Trevor Lawrence and company stunned in a performance that secured the team's first Divisional appearance since the 2017 playoffs.

After taking the week to rest and recover, Kansas City enters the matchup with one win over the Jaguars already this season.

The Divisional weekend schedule was announced shortly after the conclusion of Sunday Night Football, where the Baltimore Ravens made a run at earning a trip to KC.

Saturday

  • Kansas City Chiefs (1) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (4)
    • 3:30 p.m. on NBC
  • New York Giants (6) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (1)
    • 7:15 p.m. on Fox

Sunday

  • Cincinnati Bengals (3) vs. Buffalo Bills (2)
    • 3 p.m. on CBS
  • Winner of Dallas Cowboys (5) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4) vs. San Francisco 49ers (2)
    • 5:30 p.m. on Fox

The Buffalo Bills control the fate of the AFC Championship Game site.

