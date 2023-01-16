Chiefs to face Jaguars in Divisional round

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City's Divisional round opponent is set.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are coming to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium to take on the No. 1 Chiefs, who earned the bye week .

While the Jaguars were down 27-0 at one point during Super Wild Card Weekend, Jacksonville clawed its way back to eliminate the Los Angeles Chargers.

From four interceptions to four touchdown passes, Trevor Lawrence and company stunned in a performance that secured the team's first Divisional appearance since the 2017 playoffs.

“I threw four picks in the first half and those guys didn’t ever lose faith in me.” #IWATJ | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/apDx51pnvn — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) January 15, 2023

After taking the week to rest and recover, Kansas City enters the matchup with one win over the Jaguars already this season.

The Divisional weekend schedule was announced shortly after the conclusion of Sunday Night Football, where the Baltimore Ravens made a run at earning a trip to KC.

Saturday



Kansas City Chiefs (1) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (4)

3:30 p.m. on NBC

New York Giants (6) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (1)

7:15 p.m. on Fox





Sunday



Cincinnati Bengals (3) vs. Buffalo Bills (2)

3 p.m. on CBS

Winner of Dallas Cowboys (5) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4) vs. San Francisco 49ers (2)

5:30 p.m. on Fox



A look at the playoff bracket with one more #SuperWildCard game left to be decided 👀 pic.twitter.com/TlbRTTMXWX — NFL (@NFL) January 16, 2023

The Buffalo Bills control the fate of the AFC Championship Game site.

