Chiefs to host Chargers in primetime for home opener at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs quest to win the AFC West for the seventh consecutive season will begin against the Los Angeles Chargers in primetime on Sept. 15.

During the 2022 NFL Draft, the league announced the Chiefs will play the Chargers in the season's first Thursday Night Football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The game, which will be the Chiefs home opener, will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime.

“It’s an incredible honor and opportunity to be selected for the inaugural game of Prime Video’s first season as the exclusive streaming partner of Thursday Night Football,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said. “We’re proud that Amazon took this opportunity to showcase our fans and the Arrowhead Experience when we host the Chargers for our home opener at GEHA Field this season and look forward to seeing the rest of our 2022 schedule next month.”

The rest of the Chiefs schedule will be released on Thursday, May 12.