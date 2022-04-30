Chiefs to induct former fullback Kimble Anders to Hall of Fame

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Chiefs FB will be inducted to the Chiefs Hall of Fame, Kansas City Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt announced Saturday.

Kimble Anders will become the 51st person and 47th player to be inducted this fall.

“My family and I are very excited to announce Kimble as this year’s inductee into the Chiefs Hall of Fame,” Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said in a statement. “Many times, the grunt work of a fullback is met with very little fanfare, but Kimble accumulated some truly remarkable stats during his career and was a key fixture in the team’s offense for a decade."

Anders' 10 years in the NFL were spent entirely with the Chiefs, amounting to 125 games, tying the record of second most by a running back or fullback in the franchise, and 94 starts from 1991-2000.

"His durability, versatility and consistency as a rusher, receiver and blocker made him one of the most complete fullbacks of his era," Hunt said.

That durability showed itself in Anders' 2,261 career rushing yards and 2,839 receiving yards, the most by a fullback or running back in team history.

After leaving the NFL, Anders started the Running Back Giving Back Foundation, which focused on creating healthier lives for youths through fitness and nutrition.

He also served as a running backs coach at Fort Osage High School in Independence, Missouri, an offensive coordinator a Center High School in Kansas City, Missouri and was the head coach at Northeast High School in KCMO. He also served as the athletic director for the Kansas City, Missouri, Public School District among other accomplishments.

Following his playing career, Kimble embarked on a coaching career that positively impacted youth here in Kansas City as well as in his hometown of Galveston, Texas. We are looking forward to celebrating Kimble’s Hall of Fame induction at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium this fall,” Hunt said.

