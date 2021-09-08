Chiefs to observe 9/11 remembrance during season opener

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will be among teams to observe 9/11 remembrances as part of Sunday’s season opener against the Cleveland Browns at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

On Tuesday, the league announced that viewers watching any of the games in the noon window on CBS and FOX will see a tribute video narrated by actor Steve Buscemi.

Following the video, the league plans to air a performance of the anthem from the National September 11 Memorial and Museum by Juliette Candela.

On the field, players this weekend will wear a 9/11 ribbon helmet decal. Coaches and team personnel will also wear a 9/11 lapel pin.

A Kansas City Chiefs spokesperson said the team also has plans to remember 9/11 at Sunday’s game, though details weren’t immediately available.

