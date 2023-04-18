Chiefs to offer team-centric events during NFL Draft Experience

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ever wanted to know what it feels like to run out of the tunnel to cheers that are record-breakingly loud, like the Kansas City Chiefs?

Want to get a photo with KC Wolf or the Chiefs Cheerleaders?

Those are among the events that Chiefs fans can participate in at the Chiefs Kingdom Experience, part of the NFL Draft Experience.

Courtesy of the Kansas City Chiefs There are many events that Kansas City Chiefs fans can participate in at the Chiefs Kingdom Experience, which will be part of the NFL Draft Experience.

Events will be held at the north lawn of the National World War I Museum and Memorial during the 2023 NFL Draft, which takes place April 27-29 in Kansas City, Missouri.

The experience is free for all ages and open to the public.

Fans can register by visiting NFL.com/DraftAccess or by downloading the NFL OnePass app.

Events at the Chiefs Kingdom Experience include:



Tunnel run-out — Fans can run out of a tunnel to the roar of 142.2 decibels just like the players do on gameday to enter the Chiefs Kingdom Experience activation;

— Have your photo taken and stick the instant print on the photo wall map to show where Chiefs fans and NFL fans have traveled to visit the 2023 NFL Draft; Kingdom pillars — A static display featuring four separate pillars will provide guests the chance to read about the legacy of Lamar Hunt, the American Football League, and the Chiefs, as well as the stories, rituals and traditions that are a part of Chiefs Kingdom.

In addition, guests will see how they measure up against the height of tight end Travis Kelce, the arm length of defensive tackle Chris Jones and the vertical jump of running back Isiah Pacheco;

Below are the full hours of operation for the Chiefs Kingdom Experience, which will have the same hours as the NFL Draft Experience:

Thursday, April 27: 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.;

Friday, April 28: 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.;

Saturday, April 29: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

