Chiefs to unveil new championship banner inside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs Kingdom will get its first look at the team’s latest Super Bowl banner during Thursday’s home opener.

The team said Tuesday that there will be a short on-field ceremony hosted by “Voice of the Chiefs” radio play-by-play announcer Mitch Holtus.

The championship banner from the team’s Super Bowl LIV in 2020 was similarly unveiled before that year’s home opener against the Houston Texans.

This year’s ceremony will feature remarks from Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt.

Join KSHB 41 at 4 p.m. for pregame coverage of Thursday’s home opener. NBC Sports takes over with a special Football Night in America at 6 p.m. followed by kickoff on KSHB 41 at 7:20 p.m.

