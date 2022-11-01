Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Chiefs trade Rashad Fenton to Atlanta Falcons

Rashad Fenton
Reed Hoffmann/AP
Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Rashad Fenton (27) celebrates with teammates Darron Lee (50) and Byron Pringle (13) after forcing a fumble from the Oakland Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Rashad Fenton
Posted at 3:43 PM, Nov 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-01 16:46:05-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs beat the trade deadline buzzer on Tuesday dealing cornerback Rashad Fenton to the Atlanta Falcons per Field Yates of ESPN.

In return the Chiefs will receive a conditional seventh round draft pick per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The move would clear $1.4 million of cap space for the Chiefs.

Fenton was a sixth-round pick of the Chiefs in the 2019 draft. He played in six postseason games for the Chiefs including Super Bowl LIV.

Fenton tallied 95 career tackles and two interceptions with the Chiefs.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock