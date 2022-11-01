Chiefs trade Rashad Fenton to Atlanta Falcons

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs beat the trade deadline buzzer on Tuesday dealing cornerback Rashad Fenton to the Atlanta Falcons per Field Yates of ESPN.

More! A deal that beat the buzzer: the Chiefs have traded CB Rashad Fenton to the Falcons, per source.



The Chiefs have gotten really good play out of their rookie CBs, as Fenton was recently replaced in the starting lineup. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 1, 2022

In return the Chiefs will receive a conditional seventh round draft pick per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The move would clear $1.4 million of cap space for the Chiefs.

Full trade: The #Falcons are trading a conditional seventh-round pick to the #Chiefs for CB Rashad Fenton, per source. It's a cap-clearing move for Kansas City, which saves $1.4 million. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 1, 2022

Fenton was a sixth-round pick of the Chiefs in the 2019 draft. He played in six postseason games for the Chiefs including Super Bowl LIV.

Fenton tallied 95 career tackles and two interceptions with the Chiefs.