Chiefs training camp observations from day one

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Chiefs began their first day of training camp with 28 players. The team had quarterbacks, rookies and select players returning from injury on the field.

Friday was the first day of three before the veterans arrive on Monday.

The practices are limited to seven-on-seven drills and some individual work along with stretching and some conditioning.

Here are some initial impressions from training camp.

Patrick Mahomes looked mobile, had great touch on his throws and showed no issues from his surgically repaired foot.

A player who shined in some red zone work was wide receiver Chris Finke. The former Notre Dame receiver showed an ability to get good separation, solid body control and tracked the ball well.

On the defensive side of the ball, linebacker Nick Bolton in individual drills showed improved drops in coverage and solid fluidity since his college tape.

Offensive line and defensive line is tough to gauge at this time before the players are allowed contact when the pads come on next week.

