Chiefs' Tryann Mathieu gives back to families ahead of Thanksgiving

Partners to donate 500 turkeys to families
Jason Gould/KSHB
Chiefs Tryann Mathieu at his sixth annual "Tyrann's Turkeys" event.
Honey Badger gives back
Posted at 8:00 PM, Nov 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-22 21:12:06-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fresh off helping lead the Kansas City Chiefs to a dominate victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, safety Tyrann Mathieu did his part to make sure families could enjoy Thanksgiving.

On Monday, Mathieu, whose nickname is the Honey Badger, hosted his annual "Tyrann's Turkeys" event to donate turkeys to families.

Mathieu was joined by The Giving Hope KC Food Pantry and Harvesters Community Food Bank to hold the event.

In total, 500 families from the Kansas City area received a turkey thanks to the Honey Badger.

"This is why I play the game, to be able to have this platform, to really not only be able to inspire kids but to help families too," Mathieu said at the event.

In addition to a turkey, families also received stuffing mix, potatoes, fruits and vegetables, among other things.

Monday's event marked the sixth-year in a row that Mathieu held his event.

"I think the holidays are so important," Mathieu said. "I think about you know, my grandmother and you know my family growing up. Thanksgiving and Christmas time was always a time to celebrate the people you love."

