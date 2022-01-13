Chiefs' Tyrann Mathieu promotes charitable cause, will send fan to Wild Card Playoffs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu is partnering with the charitable platform CAUZEO to send one fan and a guest to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium to see the Chiefs play the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday.

A $10 donation provides fans a chance to win two lower-level tickets as well as a parking pass.

Proceeds go to The Tyrann Mathieu Foundation.

To enter to win, fans can donate here until 4 p.m. Saturday .

Once the campaign is closed, the winner will be announced on the foundation’s social media accounts.

Additionally, a bonus winner will receive an autographed Mathieu jersey to celebrate his nomination for Walter Payton Man of the Year.

In the past, Mathieu has given back to Kansas City by partnering with Harvesters Food Bank to give out more than 30,000 meals, recognizing teachers throughout the pandemic with Tyrann’s Teachers, hosting turkey giveaways, back-to-school events and more.

