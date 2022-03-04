Watch
Sports

Actions

Chiefs, Tyreek Hill working on contract extension

Tyreek Hill
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Associated Press
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs past Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Tyreek Hill
Posted at 2:54 PM, Mar 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-04 15:54:51-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs and star wide receiver Tyreek Hill are reportedly working on a contract extension.

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport reported Friday from the league’s Combine that the team and Hill are working on an extension.

Rapoprt reported that the extension would be more “normal” than the extension that Hill previously reached.

The Chiefs signed Hill to a three-year deal back in 2019 worth up to $54 million.

Hill, 28, has put together one of the strongest starts to an NFL career in wide receiver history. In his first six seasons, he’s caught 479 passes for 6,630 yards for 56 touchdowns.

The two-time first-team All Pro and six-time Pro-Bowler has also rushed for 719 yards and six touchdowns.

The Chiefs drafted Hill in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of West Alabama.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Click to nominate an excellent educator!