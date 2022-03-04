Chiefs, Tyreek Hill working on contract extension

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs and star wide receiver Tyreek Hill are reportedly working on a contract extension.

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport reported Friday from the league’s Combine that the team and Hill are working on an extension.

From NFL Now: The #Chiefs are working on a contract extension for WR Tyreek Hill, with the structure expected to be more "normal" than last time. pic.twitter.com/x5riL9pIsz — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 4, 2022

Rapoprt reported that the extension would be more “normal” than the extension that Hill previously reached.

The Chiefs signed Hill to a three-year deal back in 2019 worth up to $54 million.

Hill, 28, has put together one of the strongest starts to an NFL career in wide receiver history. In his first six seasons, he’s caught 479 passes for 6,630 yards for 56 touchdowns.

The two-time first-team All Pro and six-time Pro-Bowler has also rushed for 719 yards and six touchdowns.

The Chiefs drafted Hill in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of West Alabama.