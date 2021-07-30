Chiefs veteran defensive players speak highly of the rookies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs players Daniel Sorensen and Willie Gay Jr. spoke to reporters after training camp practice on Friday, and they spoke highly of the defensive line rookies.

Gay Jr., a linebacker, described rookie linebacker Nick Bolton as "a monster."

"(He's) Short, thick, fast," Gay Jr. said. "He'll hit you, he'll cover you. He's me but shorter and a little wider."

Bolton, a former Mizzou linebacker, was selected by the Chiefs in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft .

Sorensen, a safety, also spoke highly of the rookies after the third full-team practice.

"A lot of young guys that are filing in nicely, stepping up, learning the system and making plays," Sorensen said.

Sorensen talked specifically about two rookie defensive backs, Devon Key and Zayne Anderson.

Both Key and Anderson are undrafted free agents with the Chiefs. Sorensen said Key picked up the defense quickly, understands the system and is making plays.

Anderson attended Sorensen's alma mater, Brigham Young University, and Sorensen knew him before training camp.

"You know he'll (Anderson) come to me and ask questions, and I love giving advice and experience and passing it along to the next guy everything that I've learned," Sorensen said.