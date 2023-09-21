Chiefs vs Bears: What fans need to know for Sunday’s game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs return home Sunday to take on the Chicago Bears at 3:25 p.m. at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The team plans to recognize Sunday’s game as the Hispanic Heritage Month game through several different events prior to kickoff.

Good Morning America reporter and Army Reserve Major Stephanie Ramos will sing Sunday’s National Anthem, capped by a flyover from four Apache helicopters based out of Fort Riley, Kansas.

Yolanda Quintero, a U.S. Air Force Reservist and member of the 442nd Fighter Wing at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri, will be honored with the Lamar Hunt Legacy Seat.

The team also plans special halftime performances from dance group Grupo Folklorico Izcalli, and musical groups Trio Aztlan and Making Movies.

Key times on Sunday:



11 a.m. - Parking gates open

11:30 a.m. - Ford Tailgate District opens

1 p.m. CommunityAmerica Club Level gates open

2:25 p.m. - Team warm-ups begin

3:14 p.m. - Bears team introduction

3:16 p.m. - Chiefs team introduction

3:19 p.m. National Anthem

3:23 p.m. - Coin toss

3:25 p.m. - Kickoff

—