Chiefs vs Bills: Mutual respect between Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the Kansas City Chiefs host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football, Josh Allen and company could be looking for revenge in Week 5.

"Everybody wants to make this big deal about the AFC Championship rematch," Allen said.

An AFC rematch is exactly what this Week 5 matchup is. On Jan. 24, the Chiefs defeated the Bills 38-24 to advance to the Super Bowl.

Earlier in the week, Allen told reporters, "it's a new year, new team."

Indeed it is. As the Bills return to Kansas City, the team is leading the NFL in both total defense and scoring defense. Not to mention Allen is a top-tier quarterback. In four games, Allen has thrown for over 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns.

"What you see with Josh is, he gets better and better every single year. He's not satisfied with where he's at," said Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. "I've watched games, and I've heard he works with his throwing motion, he works with his feet. He does different type of stuff to try to get another edge, and I think that's what all the best quarterbacks do."

Game recognizes game. Mahomes had high praise for Allen, but Mahomes still holds that top quarterback spot between the two. Mahomes has more passing yards, completions and touchdowns in four games.

"I've got the utmost respect for Pat and his game. Really as a person, too." Allen said. "He's an amazing human being, and when you see him on the field, he makes some unbelievable plays, and you know, one of the if not the best quarterback in the league right now, so I've got a lot of praise for him."

Both quarterbacks have the arm talent to launch a deep ball anywhere from 80 to 85 yards. Last season, there were talks of a throw off, but whether or not fans will see it happen is still up in the air.

"There hasn't been of late, I think we're both getting a little bit older, might lost a couple of our yards, but I think he's got a very strong arm for sure," Mahomes said.