Chiefs vs. Bills playoff game brings forward friendly donut wager

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs second round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills, local Buffalo cafe Public Espresso has challenged Kansas City's Mr. D's Donuts to a friendly wager.

The stakes - the shop from the losing city after Sunday's game will have to send the winners a box of their signature donuts.

Public Espresso announced the challenge on Instagram with a box of their signature chicken wing donuts.

The Buffalo cafe had previously made this wager last week with Kane's Donuts in Boston, Massachusetts, when the Bills took on the New England Patriots.

Kane's Donuts said that they had a blast with the challenge last week and said there was "nothing but love for our new friends at Public Espresso" after the Patriots lost to the Bills 17-47 in the first round.

But this week, Public Espresso upped the ante.

The losing cafe will have to donate $500 to the charity of the winning team's choosing. Public Espresso has picked the Patricia Allen Fund, which supports the pediatric critical care team at Oishei Children's Hospital.

Mr. D's Donuts replied, "It's on."

KSHB 41 News reached out to Mr. D's Donuts, and they said that their charity of choice will be Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' 15 and the Mahomies Foundation.

"The charity that they are supporting is from their QB Josh Allen to remember his grandmother, so we figured we'll choose our star QB's charity," Mr. D's Donuts said in a message.

The Chiefs will host the Bills on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 23, and the game will be broadcast on CBS.