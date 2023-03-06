Watch Now
Chiefs will not franchise tag OT Orlando Brown for a 2nd time, per report

Jack Dempsey/AP
Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown (57) plays against the Denver Broncos during an NFL football game Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Denver.
Posted at 1:50 PM, Mar 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-06 14:50:51-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Orlando Brown will not be franchise tagged a second time, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Brown, who played last season on a fully guaranteed $16.7 million salary on the franchise tag, according to Over the Cap, would've been in line for a near $20 million guaranteed salary if he was franchise tagged a second time.

The Chiefs used the franchise tag on Brown last March, but long-term contract negotiations stalled as he searched for a new agent and ultimately couldn’t agree on a multi-year deal.

NFL teams have until March 7 to franchise tag players, with free agency set to begin March 15.

Chiefs GM Brett Veach told reporters last week at the NFL Combine that franchise tagging Brown was a possibility, but a long-term extension was more beneficial for both sides.

The Chiefs currently projected over the 2023 salary cap and it remains to be seen whether the Chiefs will still be able to work a long term deal or will look for a replacement for Brown.

